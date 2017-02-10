What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio names the biggest reason that the WWE wanted him to stick around

Alberto Del Rio’s time with the WWE has come to an end, which is a loss for fans of his kinetic brand of wrestling that only consume the sport through the company’s programming.

He had a good run as one of the most recognisable faces in the entire company before he left to headline over at Combate Americas.

Still, he gets asked about his tenure with the WWE often and when the topic comes up, he is not afraid to speak his mind about things that he would have liked to see done differently before his departure.

On Busted Open on SiriusXM Rush, he offered some new inflammatory comments that will raise some eyebrows over at his previous employer with regards to allowing a more lucha libre-influenced style of wrestling.

He said: “That’s a reason I left the company, I wasn’t happy. Thank God, I saved my money, I invested my money and I got to the point where I don’t need them. They don’t need me, I don’t need them.

“To be honest, I think they need me more than I need them. That’s the reason they didn’t want me to leave, because they don’t have anyone to represent the Latin culture, the Latin market in the company.”

Del Rio does have a point that no Latin stars of his stature are present on the current WWE roster and that makes it harder to break into that market, but WWE has been trying to raise up stars like Sin Cara, Kalisto and Lince Dorado.

WRESTLING-FRA-US-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE

Whether any of them will be able to fill the hole left in the roster remains to be seen, but there is evidence of some effort there.

At least both sides are doing well and can move on to putting out the best product possible individually.

John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown

