If rumours are to be believed, John Cena won’t be leaving the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with his WWE Championship this Sunday.

Bray Wyatt is currently the favourite to win, and set up a speculated WrestleMania 33 clash with Randy Orton.

ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Despite that, preparation continues for the most experienced man to enter the structure this weekend, and he has been speaking about which opponent he’s worried about the most.

Joining Cena are Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

Although The Miz is the only other one to have featured in the match, Cena explained he’s most worried about The Phenomenal One.

Speaking on Talking Smack, he explained: “The one person I’m looking out for is AJ Styles, because I firmly believe he is firing on all cylinders.

“I think everyone else just isn’t where we’re at. And internet, rejoice in that and go nuts.”

The internet did rejoice in that, John, and Wyatt was made aware of those comments when speaking to For The Win.

WYATT RESPONDS

Wyatt responded: “(Laughing)…I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive.

“What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline WrestleMania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

Usually, comments like Cena’s would go unnoticed.

However, most of the anger seems to stem from the fact that it was Cena who claimed nobody was on their level, further solidifying the notion that he buries younger stars.

You could argue for and against that, as he’s now displaying a more aggressive attitude, about how he’s not rolling over for the new era so those comments make sense.

At the same time, he could have used it as a platform to help build another star in Bray or Corbin, and discuss how dangerous they could be, but he didn’t.

It looks like we'll find out on Sunday just who is on the highest level.

