Pep Guardiola claims Bayern Munich star could play in any outfield position

Philipp Lahm has enjoyed an incredible football career that has crossed two decades and 16 years, but that will conclude at the end of the current campaign.

The 33-year-old announced his plans to retire 12 months earlier than anticipated on his Twitter account earlier in the week but is still on course for a record-equalling eighth Bundesliga title.

It has been an incredible trophy-laden career for the Bayern Munich legend, who has won the league seven times with the Bavarians, on top of six German cups, three German Super cups and the Champions League.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

His international career has been impressive, also, helping Germany to win the World Cup in Brazil three years ago.

Lahm is so widely respected by both his teammates and opponents and when the Bayern full-back announced his plans to retire earlier than anticipated, it was a sad day for football.

Article continues below

The German has played alongside some incredible players during his career, including Robert Lewandowski, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery to name just a few. And Lahm has worked under some incredible managers, also.

Possibly none more so than current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who left the Allianz Arena last summer in search of a new chapter in his managerial career.

Guardiola praises 'fantastic' Lahm

And when the Spaniard was pressed on the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of City's game away to Bournemouth on Monday, Guardiola gave a glowing tribute to Lahm, who had reached 500 appearances for Bayern just days earlier.

"Philipp was, and is, one of the special person in my life," said Guardiola.

"He [Lahm] helped me on and off the pitch, as well as [one] of the most fantastic players I trained in my life.

"You’re then talking about one of the most intelligent players - he’s one of them.

"Football is going to miss one of the best players I have ever seen. He can play in 10 positions. No problems. Because he understands the game perfectly."

Lahm friendship a 'precious gift'

Guardiola has worked with many intelligent and world-class players during his managerial career, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. But the City boss not only considers Lahm amongst them but a friend also.

"I know that when I come back to Munich to see my friends, he will be there. And that is the most precious gift one trainer can have." Guardiola added.

"It was a huge honour for me to be his manager and I will be sad because I think, in my heart, he still has football in his legs to play, but not in his head.

"I wish him, his beautiful wife and son the best in the future and, hopefully, soon as possible, [he] can be involved in football, because that guy is so necessary in football.

"Exceptional person. Exceptional player. It was a real pleasure."

While players will come and go out at Bayern Munich, Lahm will be one name that is remembered for decades to come.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms