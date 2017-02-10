What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Samoa Joe.

An explanation for Samoa Joe’s strange in-ring attire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Samoa Joe’s main roster debut on the January 30 edition of Monday Night Raw came when he attacked an unsuspecting Seth Rollins as The Architect was on his way to confront Triple H.

This week, he signed his contract with the Raw brand and made his in ring debut, but there was something very strange going on in the ring as he made his way to sign the document.

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley were both in the ring as Joe made his way to the table to sign.

Article continues below

His attire rose eyebrows because he was in a full suit, which is a far cry from the attire that fans were used to seeing him wear in the past.

Fans were tweeting in from all over wondering what was going on or if the new look was a part of a new character development for The Destroyer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the oldest XI and youngest XI

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the oldest XI and youngest XI

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has explained what exactly was going on with that moment in the ring as Samoa Joe is now being marketed as a hitman or mobster of sorts.

This whole turn of events makes sense, especially after the coordinated attack on Rollins ahead of a huge payoff against Triple H.

Another note is that both McMahon and The Game are known for business attire and Joe’s affiliations with the powers at the controls of the WWE is easy to spot.

In his dialogue, The Destroyer has made multiple allusions to loyalty to the man in charge because of the chances afforded to Joe by Triple H and there is no doubt who the Authority’s newest muscle is now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again