Samoa Joe’s main roster debut on the January 30 edition of Monday Night Raw came when he attacked an unsuspecting Seth Rollins as The Architect was on his way to confront Triple H.

This week, he signed his contract with the Raw brand and made his in ring debut, but there was something very strange going on in the ring as he made his way to sign the document.

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley were both in the ring as Joe made his way to the table to sign.

His attire rose eyebrows because he was in a full suit, which is a far cry from the attire that fans were used to seeing him wear in the past.

Fans were tweeting in from all over wondering what was going on or if the new look was a part of a new character development for The Destroyer.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has explained what exactly was going on with that moment in the ring as Samoa Joe is now being marketed as a hitman or mobster of sorts.

This whole turn of events makes sense, especially after the coordinated attack on Rollins ahead of a huge payoff against Triple H.

Another note is that both McMahon and The Game are known for business attire and Joe’s affiliations with the powers at the controls of the WWE is easy to spot.

In his dialogue, The Destroyer has made multiple allusions to loyalty to the man in charge because of the chances afforded to Joe by Triple H and there is no doubt who the Authority’s newest muscle is now.

