When the NBA schedule came out for this season, you knew of a few certainties.

First off, Christmas Day would be the first long-awaited NBA Finals rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

You also knew the league would delay Kevin Durant's return to Oklahoma City for as long as possible.

With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, and the NBA's television packages taking center stage on sports fans' radar, it's finally time for the most anticipated homecoming in recent memory.

Saturday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena near the Bricktown district in downtown Oklahoma City, Durant will return to the place where he became an NBA superstar in front of the fans who embraced his team like few other fanbases around the league.

Paying customers can handle the homecoming however they'd like -- oh, there will be boos -- but former teammate Russell Westbrook had some interesting thoughts leading up to the game.

“Obviously, Kevin’s done a lot for Oklahoma City and our team when he was here, so it’s kinda up to them," Westbrook said. "It doesn’t really matter to me one way or another.

“It’s a basketball game, and we’ve gotta go out and compete.”

Westbrook, who has been carrying the franchise in an impressive manner since Durant's departure, could be doing his part to softening the blow for his former (??) friend.

He's playing both sides of the fence here, saying after Thursday's win against Cleveland that Durant did a lot for the franchise (well, yeah), but also that fans should greet him as they want (sure).

Maybe he wants the distractions at a minimum for a big game. Or maybe he's just showing some old-fashioned compassion for his old mate.

The television ratings should be strong and the spotlight will be squarely on the two superstars. According to NewsOK.com, tickets are averaging $405 apiece for the game.

But you can understand Westbrook's desire to bury the story as much as possible. Besides, the teams have already played twice in Golden State (Durant scored 39 points and then 40 in blowout victories).

The Thunder are currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race with ground to catch up to get back to the middle of the pack.

That's big because a seventh-seed probably means a first-round series with San Antonio, a big problem for anyone.

Or, even worse, another rematch with an old friend if the Spurs overtake the Warriors for the top seed.

Now wouldn't that be something?