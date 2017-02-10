Just like Jose Mourinho did in 2005, Antonio Conte is on the verge of making history by winning the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in charge.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer with a glowing reputation, having won Serie A in each of his three seasons as Juventus boss.

But no one could have predicted him leading Chelsea to the title with such ease at his first attempt.

Article continues below

September's 3-0 defeat away to Arsenal suggested it would take time for Conte and his players to gel, yet that hasn't been the case.

An unorthodox 3-5-2 formation was quickly introduced and it's proved a masterstroke, with Chelsea since going from strength to strength and blowing away all those who have opposed them.

Article continues below

What Conte has also brought to the table is a flamboyant and loveable personality. The 47-year-old struggles to control his emotions on the sidelines and that often results in wild celebrations.

But he has a funny side too, as shown in his most recent press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Burnley.

Chelsea face a tough test at Turf Moor and so, Conte was asked by the press whether he knows much about Sean Dyche's side.

More specifically, Conte was asked if he knows who Joey Barton is (see below for a video).

"Do you know a lot about Burnley's players? Do you know a lot about players like Joey Barton?" asked one reporter, to which the Chelsea boss gave a hilarious answer.

"Who is Joey Barton?" Conte replied with a confused expression as he turned to his translator, who tried to explain what the reporter was asking.

Ouch - Conte has absolutely no idea who Barton is. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

One question Conte wasn't confused about, though, was who Chelsea's title rivals are with 14 league games remaining of the season.

In his opinion, all of Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United can still win the Premier League.

"Honestly - there are six teams that are very strong that can fight to win the title," he said, per Sky Sports. "Also Manchester United have a great squad.

"We have [a lead of] nine points but if we think we are very close to winning the title that's a great mistake. We have 14 games left with five teams including Chelsea that can win the title."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms