To say that Mario Balotelli's time in the Premier League was entertaining would be a gross understatement.

Far beyond his very obvious talents lies an engrossing character that captured the hearts of fans up and down England.

In fact, his personality is so gregarious and out there that a long line of far-fetched rumours and myths about the Italian international arose that many found hard to dispute.

He did set off fireworks in his own home during his stay with Manchester City, though. That one is a fact.

Unfortunately, the early career promise he showed with Inter Milan and initially with Manchester City has faded in recent years, most notably showcased during a horrendous spell with Liverpool where he could only manage one league goal in 16 games.

The Reds would then send him out on loan to AC Milan and, again, Balotelli could only muster one goal, this time in 20 league outings.

The enigmatic striker has not been seen in an Italy shirt since the 2014 World Cup as a result of his poor form, but he does seem to have found a new lease of life in France with Nice. Although he has been benched recently, the 26-year-old still has nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Balotelli still has a place in the hearts of many football fans, especially in the UK, and his recent Instagram post directed at new Manchester City wonderkid Gabriel Jesus is a timely reminder of why we all love him so dearly.

Jesus, a 19-year-old Brazilian who has scored three goals in his first two starts for City, was recently falsely quoted as stating his telephone celebration was attributed to a girl back in Brazil who would not answer to him when he played for Palmerias, but messages him now he plays for City.

Although that rumour has since been debunked and the celebration is actually about his mother, Balotelli still had some fun with the fake quotes.

Can you imagine any other player openly stating they miss their former club the way Balotelli has here? Pretty incredible really, but if anyone would do it, it's the Italian striker.

