The Sun respond after Liverpool ban reporters from attending Anfield

Liverpool today announced that reporters from The Sun newspaper are banned from attending matches at Anfield due to its coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Reporters from the newspaper were banned from conducting interviews with players and Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, and now the decision has been made to ban them from attending the club’s home games, too.

It comes following the publication’s coverage of the Hillsborough disaster 28 years ago, in which fans were crushed inside two pens ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final match against Nottingham Forest.

It resulted in the unlawful killing of 96 people. The Sun carried accusations from an anonymous policeman that Liverpool supporters of picking the pockets of victims, urinating on cops and beating up a policeman who was giving mouth-to-mouth.

Those accusations have since been proven false, and last year a jury found that the 96 victims were unlawfully killed.

The total ban, which kicks in with immediate effect, has been brought about following discussions between the club and the Total Eclipse of The Sun group.

“Further to conversations with LFC directors we are happy to inform you that S*n journalists are no longer enjoy access to all club premises,” the group tweeted.

The Sun have responded

Families of the victims, and Liverpool fans, faced a 27-year battle for justice, so they’re naturally delighted with the news. The Sun, however, are not.

The’ve issued a statement in response to the ban. The Sun believe the ban is “bad for fans and bad for football” and expressed regret over their coverage of Hillsborough.

Read the entire statement below, via the Independent.

“The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy. Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won’t affect our full football coverage.

"The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city.

“A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard fought victory they have achieved through the inquest. It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and, whilst we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool."

The Sun’s response will likely fall on deaf ears. Liverpool want nothing to do with them anymore.

