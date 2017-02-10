Retired players and older players have made headlines in recent years for voicing displeasure at the way they see the NBA going in the current era.

Paul Pierce is now in the twillight of his career and the elder statesman agrees with the older generation that the “competitive fire” is lacking in today’s professional basketball players.

The 18-year veteran went on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” and spoke at length on how different the league is now than when he entered it back in 1998.

He said: “I don’t think the league is as competitive as it was, let’s say like, 10 years ago, where you’ve got the superstars going at one another, talking smack, creating rivalries.

“We don’t have rivalries anymore. The closest thing to it is Golden State and Cleveland, which could end up being a great rivalry, but outside of that, you don’t have any individual rivalries, a Kobe vs. LeBron. Individual rivalries are just not there anymore.”

Pierce points out the simmering dislike between LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s squads, but he is correct that outside of those two teams there aren’t many rivalries to be had.

Old guys like Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant have all voiced some variation of this same sentiment in recent years and there is a lot more friendship present in the league than there was before.

Unfortunately for all the older players, the league has never been more entertaining from a scoring perspective and as long as this is the case, the rivalries simply just aren’t as important as they used to be.