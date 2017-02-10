It would be easy to assume that in the land of Paris Saint-Germain, there isn't a whole load of reasons for the players to squabble.

Six years into the ownership of Qatar Sports Investments, the Parisian's hold the sixth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual revenue of €520.9 million, and they are the world's thirteenth most valuable football club, worth $814 million.

They have also won the Ligue 1 title four times in a row and in that time, through their vast finances, have attracted some top names to ply their trade at the Parc des Princes.

On top of being successful, those players are paid extremely handsomely and with every passing season, it seems they are getting close to challenging for the Champions League crown.

However, a recent video taken by one of the younger members of the PSG squad suggests there just might be trouble in paradise.

German star Julian Draxler only moved to the French capital last month for a fee of around £34 million, and the wide man has made an immediate impact with four goals in his first seven outings.

Youth product Presnel Kimpembe, who has made 16 appearances for the French champions in total since his breakthrough three seasons ago, captured an incident behind the scenes at PSG with midfield engine Blaise Matuidi seemingly confronting Draxler.

According to one French outlet, Matuidi says "What are you going to do?" before getting up in Draxler's face.

Kimpembe has since taken the video down, but in this day and age, he was far too late.

PSG are currently second in the Ligue 1 table, but just the three points behind Monaco and they face seventh-placed Bordeaux next with the league-leaders taking on mid-table Metz.

With seven wins from their last eight games - with a draw against Monaco in the mix - PSG don't appear to have any problems functioning on the pitch, and maybe there has been more made of this video than need be.

However, the swift deletion of the vid and the obvious tension on display does cause fans to wonder.

