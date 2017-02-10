Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Obama.

Watch: Video game version of former US President Barack Obama gets buckets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The second term of as President of the United States is now in the books for Barack Obama, and while his time in the office is over, it seems he's remaining busy. How? By making the jump to the NBA.

Seriously, though, Obama isn't actually in the league obviously, but YouTuber NykeFaller has decided to recreate him as a video game character in 'NBA 2K17.' And that video game character, well, he can get buckets. Don't believe it? Just watch what Obama can do in the impressive video montage, which features him throwing down nasty dunks and celebrating with the dab.

The resemblance is ridiculous, it literally looks exactly like Obama, just showing how far video games have really come these days. While the connection of Obama to the Charlotte Hornets is unknown, it's probably a safe assumption that they're just the team who jumped at the opportunity to land him.

Aside from how impressive the visuals of the game itself are, how about Obama's ability to sky over defenders and throw down all over people? Pretty impressive for a 55-year-old.

The former President has some legit basketball skills as well. He's been caught on video knocking down jumpers and even played HORSE with Clark Kellogg one time.

With all due respect to Obama, his game may be pretty awesome, but it's hard to envision him getting up and throwing down dunks like in the video game above. Even still, it's pretty cool seeing the man work, especially after seeing that he once told Bill Simmons in a GQ interview that one of his dreams was to own an NBA team.

"I have fantasized about being able to put together a team and how much fun that would be," Obama said. "I think it'd be terrific."

Topics:
NBA Finals
Charlotte Hornets
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Draft

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again