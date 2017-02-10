The second term of as President of the United States is now in the books for Barack Obama, and while his time in the office is over, it seems he's remaining busy. How? By making the jump to the NBA.

Seriously, though, Obama isn't actually in the league obviously, but YouTuber NykeFaller has decided to recreate him as a video game character in 'NBA 2K17.' And that video game character, well, he can get buckets. Don't believe it? Just watch what Obama can do in the impressive video montage, which features him throwing down nasty dunks and celebrating with the dab.

The resemblance is ridiculous, it literally looks exactly like Obama, just showing how far video games have really come these days. While the connection of Obama to the Charlotte Hornets is unknown, it's probably a safe assumption that they're just the team who jumped at the opportunity to land him.

Aside from how impressive the visuals of the game itself are, how about Obama's ability to sky over defenders and throw down all over people? Pretty impressive for a 55-year-old.

The former President has some legit basketball skills as well. He's been caught on video knocking down jumpers and even played HORSE with Clark Kellogg one time.

With all due respect to Obama, his game may be pretty awesome, but it's hard to envision him getting up and throwing down dunks like in the video game above. Even still, it's pretty cool seeing the man work, especially after seeing that he once told Bill Simmons in a GQ interview that one of his dreams was to own an NBA team.