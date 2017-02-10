Statistics reveal the Premier League's best midfielder against the top 6

Despite the fact Chelsea are currently cruising at the top of the Premier League, Antonio Conte believes six teams are still capable of winning the title.

The Blues are nine points clear at the top, with Tottenham second in the table and Manchester City ten points off the pace.

But in Conte's opinion, the aforementioned two, alongside Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, can still catch them.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Burnley on Sunday, he said: "Honestly - there are six teams that are very strong that can fight to win the title.

"We have [a lead of] nine points but if we think we are very close to winning the title that's a great mistake. We have 14 games left with five teams including Chelsea that can win the title."

They say battles are won and lost in midfield and while Chelsea are very strong in that department, it turns out they don't possess the Premier League's best midfielder when it comes to playing against the top six.

In a recent study conducted by Sky Sports, statistics revealed exactly which player is most effective against England's elite sides.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho all featured in the top five, yet none of them finished top.

Instead, it's Juan Mata who is statistically the best midfielder against the top six, as you can see in the interesting graphic below.

In 43 appearances against the Premier League's top sides, Mata has scored 13 goals and assisted a further 10 to record a minutes-per-goal/assist ratio of 148.6.

Coutinho came second with a ratio of 172.5 having scored and assisted 11 and three goals respectively in 31 games, while Ozil finished third with five goals and seven assists in 25 games.

The biggest shock is undoubtedly Hazard, who is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best players yet boasts a meagre minutes-per-goal/assist ratio of 230.9 having played 40 games.

What's apparent is Mata is vastly underrated when compared to his fellow attacking midfielders, despite how well he performs against the top six.

The Spaniard has been brilliant under Jose Mourinho this season and it would seem his form has been inspired by his sheer desire to win the Premier League.

"I would love to win it," he told Sky Sports. "I have been lucky enough to win so many trophies already. But I've been in England six seasons now and haven't won it yet.

"I'm 28 years old now and time flies. It feels like yesterday that I was playing in my first year at Valencia when I was 19.

"There are so many good and bad things that I've been through, flying through the years, so you need to sometimes take a step aside and think about what you are doing and what you still want to achieve.

"Because for me it's very important not to relax as a professional footballer and think I've won trophies with great teams and that is success."

