Montana.

Joe Montana refuses to call Tom Brady, or anyone, the GOAT

Less than a week removed from winning his fifth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, the most common word surrounding quarterback Tom Brady is "greatest."

Brady managed to lead the Patriots out of a 25-point hole, and back from a 19-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win his fifth Super Bowl and fourth MVP award from the big game. He's been the definition of an elite NFL quarterback, and the reasoning behind most believe he's the greatest to ever play the position is understandable.

Another great in former QB Joe Montana refuses to call Brady the GOAT, though, but it's not out of any type of disrespect for Brady himself.

In comments that Montana made in an appearance on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out that he not only will call Brady the GOAT but himself either.

Via TMZ Sports:

"I think that it's really hard to put anyone in that bucket," he said. "Even before he got five—you look back to some of the guys some people don't even know, Sammy Baugh or Otto Graham, I can't remember which one but one of them won like seven or nine championships and so far ahead of their time. It's so hard to compare guys from then to now, how they would compare here and how we would compare back then."

It's actually a pretty fair argument, and to go along with that, we live in a different day and age. The league is much more pass-heavy than it ever was in the past, but that still shouldn't take away from what Brady has been able to do.

The five Super Bowls, along with two MVP awards, 12 Pro Bowl appearances and a boatload of additional accolades speak volumes about Brady. Plus, he's also not done and isn't showing signs of slowing up, even as he approaches the age of 40.

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the oldest XI and youngest XI

