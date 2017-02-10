What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The war of words between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero reached new heights this week as the two inch closer to their big fight later this year.

Both men have been firing shots back and forth over the internet in the leadup to their big confrontation and things have been growing more and more testy this week.

Two days ago, Romero started a Gofundme account to help pay for Bisping’s hospital bills after he gets done beating him in the Spring.

Article continues below

The champion laughed the stunt off and offered to have the challenger on his radio show if he wanted to actually speak with him, but no one could have imagined the offer would be accepted so soon.

The two had a spirited back and forth on Twitter where Romero stood his ground after being called out for his height.

Article continues below

Bisping gave Romero the number to his show and before that episode was over he was on hold to get on the air.

Both men yelled at each other and it was almost impossible to understand what the challenger was saying. The champ then attacked his opponent for past steroid usage until he hung up.

UFC 211 is the earliest that these two men can meet in the cage and neither one will be holding back at all when it comes time to settle this beef with their fists.

This probably won’t be the last time that both champion and challenger throw shots at each other before May gets here.

