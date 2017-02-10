Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

As the search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey occupies national attention, one former Super Bowl-winning quarterback can relate.

In the aftermath of Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre lost his jersey while celebrating, too.

The Packers had defeated the Patriots (maybe it's just something that happens when the Pats are in the Super Bowl) 35-21 when Favre's game-worn jersey went missing.

In this interview with FOX Business Network, Favre explains why he's not surprised Brady's jersey went missing:

"Yeah. What happens is there’s a massive celebration, of course, you go into the locker room - it’s mass confusion," he said. "Unless you actually take your jersey off and your pants and stuff, and you put them in a bag that is secure, you don’t know because there’s people grabbing stuff, there’s laundry, guys are going in the shower, they’re hugging, there’s champagne - so, it could easily get taken."

Favre definitely makes a fair point - taking the time to secure a jersey in all the postgame madness is a lot to ask of the winning quarterback.

Unlike Favre, though, Brady earned Super Bowl MVP honors. It was also his fifth NFL title and the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, so it is worth more than Favre's missing jersey.

There's still hope for Brady, though, as it was reported on Thursday that it could have somehow been packed away on the Patriots' equipment truck.

Favre's jersey, on the other hand, is likely lost forever. It's been 20 years since that game, so if it hasn't turned up yet, it probably never will.

