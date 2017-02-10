As each and every NBA season rolls on, there are dunks that come along which qualify as instant contenders for the "dunk of the year." Sure, often times it's overblown, and other times it's spot on.

This time, Sacramento Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein put a serious hurting on the rim and put in a legitimate contender for the best dunk of the 2016-17 season. But what made the dunk so great? Well, it pretty much speaks for itself, because Cauley-Stein defied gravity while putting down a nasty one-handed slam off an alley-oop from Darren Collison against the Celtics.

But it was more than just that, as you can see from the team's official Twitter.

The announcer's reaction to the dunk summed things up perfectly.

"Oh! If you don't like that, you don't like NBA basketball!

Nailed it.

Cauley-Stein grabbed the ball with one hand from way, way behind his head, and still managed to throw it down in one swift motion. In turn, it sent the crowd into an unreal frenzy and his teammates on the bench could hardly control their emotions.

Not only was the dunk itself nasty, but his hang time and power combined with that are what made it so unreal. Basically, everything about this dunk was on that top-tier level of dunk, and what helped to make it a candidate for one of the best of this season.

Sure, there's been some exceptional dunks during this season, and while Cauley-Stein isn't the same level of name as a LeBron James or Russell Westbrook, that dunk absolutely qualifies as elite.