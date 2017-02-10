Official online NBA destination in the UK

Charles Oakley.

Hockey fans, NBA stars siding with Charles Oakley against N.Y. Knicks

When the video of Charles Oakley fighting with Madison Square Garden security first made the rounds on Wednesday, initial reaction wasn't good for the former NBA enforcer.

It was just "Oak being Oak," and the former New York Knicks bruiser probably had an embarrassing incident on his hands.

But a funny thing has happened since then.

The bandwagon for "Team Oakley" is growing by the day, as the narrative has been framed as Oakley against owner James Dolan and the Knicks hapless brass.

First, LeBron James took Oak's side with an Instagram post, piling on a 2020 endorsement on Thursday night.

It hasn't stopped there.

Other NBA superstars such as Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul have sided with Oakley, who was charged with three counts of assault after the incident, in which he claims to not have provoked anything with Dolan or arena security.

Wade of the Chicago Bulls went to Instagram to give his support.

"10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture," Wade wrote. "It will be the imagine (sic) of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards!

Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers went to Twitter to support "#UncleOak."

"Hope that he gets some help soon? Not the right way to portray Oak," Paul wrote, "...always had my back and the realest person our league has seen #UncleOak."

As for New York fans, the Rangers hosted a hockey game on Thursday night, hosting Nashville at the Garden.

There, fans chanted their support: "Char-rles Oak-ley!" and "Free-ee Oak-ley!"

(Bless their hearts, but the cadence of those chants were pretty brutal. May we suggest treating Charles as a one-syllable word? "Free Charles Oak-ley!!") 

Here are a couple videos from the stands:

The good news is Knicks officials have responded, as DNAinfo New York is reporting that MSG's top security chief has been fired by Dolan.

Knicks fans have a chance to perfect the chants in what could be another strange atmosphere on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

