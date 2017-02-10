Wayne Gretzky's 20-year career was likely the greatest ever put together by an NHL player, earning him the nickname "The Great One."

His career totals of 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 total points are all NHL records and may never be broken. He also won an impressive four Stanley Cup titles with the Edmonton Oilers.

However, that record-setting career might never have happened if Gretzky had his way.

In an interview on Dan Patrick's radio show, Gretzky explained that baseball was his true love growing up:

"My favorite sport, believe it or not, was baseball," Gretzky explains in the video. "I used to listen to Jack Buck on the radio because we got their station in my hometown. The great thing about the Cardinals was they were about an hour behind so they came on at 8:30, so when I used to go to bed around 7:30 or 8:00, I'd get to listen to their game on the radio and fall asleep."

In fact, when Patrick asked which sport Gretzky would have chosen if he would have been assured a professional career in either, The Great One didn't even hesitate before picking baseball:

"I would have taken baseball all day long," he said. "I would have loved to have been the shortstop for the Detroit Tigers. I grew up such a huge Tigers fan."

Fortunately for the sport of hockey, Gretzky's father was around to keep him focused on the sport he'd go on to dominate:

"I grew up dreaming about competing for Canada in the Olympic games, running in the 1,500-meter or marathon," Gretzky said. "I had all these aspirations, and my dad kept clipping me over the head and saying 'you're a hockey player.'"

And what a hockey player he was. However, now that we know how much he loved baseball, it would have been interesting to see if he could have been one of the greatest ever to play that sport, too.

