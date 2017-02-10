Tony Feguson chooses sides in Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor has a bunch of enemies these days as he prepares for a potential superfight with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring instead of beating up opponents in the cage.

Tony Ferguson has been a vocal critic of the UFC’s first dual champion and has an upcoming bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight title.

Notorious’ presence hangs over the entire leadup to this event as both of the men fighting for the title want a piece of the former champion in the near future.

Article continues below

El Cucuy even went so far as to call McGregor a paper champion and voice other parts of the outspoken fighter’s personality that he takes issue with.

He continued his shots at the newly registered boxer on Submission Radio this week and didn’t shy away from making a prediction about his rival’s chances against Mayweather.

Article continues below

He told the show: “Mayweather is gonna knock his ass out. Mayweather’s too much for him and he already knows that s**t too and the rest of the boxing world knows that. I know who to put my money on in that one.

“But the real fight that everyone wants to see - and who doesn’t know who to put their money on - would be the McGregor/Ferguson fight. Why? Cause I’m gonna smash that fool. I’m going to submit him.”

Strong words for someone who hasn’t clinched the number one contender position, but fans have seen Notorious tap out before.

That said, MMA viewers will have to wait until after this superfight to see McGregor step back into the octagon to deal with his critics in the UFC.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms