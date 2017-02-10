Angel di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed four fruitful years together at Real Madrid from 2010-2014.

They won the Champions League once, a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and a UEFA Super Cup during that stint. As a result, it was reported that CR7 was more than displeased when the Argentine playmaker was moved on to Manchester United for £59.7 million in August 2014.

Since then, a lot has changed.

Di Maria, despite a promising start to life at Old Trafford, flopped spectacularly considering the fee and after just one season, the 28-year-old moved to French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

He bagged a Ligue 1 medal in his first season at the Parc de Princes, but things have started to go sour for the diminutive winger in the French capital.

Di Maria was targeted by PSG boo-boys just before Christmas in the disappointing 2-2 draw with Ludogorets and he was given an embarrassing 3/10 by L'Equipe afterward.

Recently, Ronaldo has been enduring the boo-boys himself, with large sections of the Bernabeu whistling the legendary Portuguese attacker every time he is in possession.

In Madrid's latest outing against Real Sociedad, the Portugal captain felt the brunt of the Madrid crowd once again, but he responded in typical fashion with a goal and an assist.

His former teammate, speaking to ESPN, cannot understand where the criticism is coming from and insinuated the Madrid fans have very short memories.

"It is exaggerated," Di Maria said. "He has given so much to Madrid, as others have. He has won two Champions Leagues and people forget that a bit, they always want more.

"The same has happened with Messi, people say he's not scoring enough, he's not like he was before, but overnight something sparks and the goals start to flow. I don't understand how people can question Cristiano."

As the winner of four Ballon d'Or awards, the top goalscorer in the Champions League history, as well as Real Madrid's record goalscorer; it's strange how Ronaldo can be so quickly targeted by the fans.

He has 384 goals in 373 Madrid appearances during his eight-year stay in the Spanish capital and 20 in 25 this season - is that really not good enough?

