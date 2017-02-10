While Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is one of the most polarizing and talked about players in the NBA, he also gets his fair share of criticism. Most of that criticism comes from the people who are simply not fans of James (largely from the whole "taking my talents to South Beach" deal).

During Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James didn't do much to help his cause with the haters out there. LeBron made an impressive defensive play by stealing a pass, then went the other way, prepared to throw down a powerful slam.

Unfortunately, James missed the dunk off the back rim, but that wasn't the reason why the critics came out. Instead, it was the fact that James got up and was angry about wanting a foul that didn't ever seem to happen. Don't believe it? Just watch, per Bleacher Report's official Twitter.

While Thunder guard Victor Oladipo was close and trailing just behind on the play, his semi-attempt to swat at the ball missed completely, and he didn't make contact there with any part of his body.

Did his leg trip up James a bit? It didn't seem to, and from that video, Oladipo seems to have almost given up at the point when he realized there was no chance of actually blocking James' dunk. Even still, the superstar wanted the call and immediately got off the ground after sliding a bit to confront the referee.

Fortunately, all's well that ends well, as Jordan McRae got an and-1 of his own to finish off the play. That doesn't do much for James' reputation with the people who dislike him. Fortunately, the fans of James care very little about any of this, because the team is 36-16 and well on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.