The Rio Olympics didn’t half entertain last year, but it came with a lot of bad headlines and a lot of controversial talk.

Ahead of the Games, questions mounted regarding the readiness of the venues after falling behind schedule on multiple occasions, and getting them prepared for the get-go on 5 August looked an unlikely task.

With 14 new venues built from scratch, on top of newly constructed roads and transport links, their aim to make it an Olympics to remember was always going to be an ambitious attempt.

However, after a busy and stressful build-up, everything was ready to go come the night of the opening ceremony ahead of another Olympic Games.

USA ran away with the tournament with 121 medals to their name, whilst Great Britain claimed their greatest ever Olympic performance in second place with 67 medals, 27 of them being gold.

China were breathing down their necks with 26 golds, whilst it was a tournament to forget for the 10 nations who all finished with only one bronze medal.

However, six months on and shocking photos have emerged on the internet presenting the aftermath of the games, showing the abandonment of the venues used during the competition.

London, who hosted the games before Rio, maintained the legacy of their Olympic venues by allowing public access to their Aquatics Centre, whilst Premier League side West Ham United moved into the Olympic Stadium.

There were doubts whether Brazil would follow the same route as Britain, but as the photos show, they have opted not to.

BBC and BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey uploaded four devastating photos onto social media with the caption: “Rio's crumbling Olympic legacy. So sad, so predictable, so when will we learn?”

It seems Brazil only decided to splash the cash purely for the Games and images of the aftermath undoubtedly caused a stir on Twitter.

Tokyo will play host to the next Olympic Games when it gets underway in 2020, and by the shocking photos released this week, let’s hope they can learn from Brazil’s mistakes.

