What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Athletics

Olympic rings.

Brazil’s Olympic Park continues to decline following last year’s Games

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Rio Olympics didn’t half entertain last year, but it came with a lot of bad headlines and a lot of controversial talk.

Ahead of the Games, questions mounted regarding the readiness of the venues after falling behind schedule on multiple occasions, and getting them prepared for the get-go on 5 August looked an unlikely task.

With 14 new venues built from scratch, on top of newly constructed roads and transport links, their aim to make it an Olympics to remember was always going to be an ambitious attempt.

Article continues below

However, after a busy and stressful build-up, everything was ready to go come the night of the opening ceremony ahead of another Olympic Games.

USA ran away with the tournament with 121 medals to their name, whilst Great Britain claimed their greatest ever Olympic performance in second place with 67 medals, 27 of them being gold.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

China were breathing down their necks with 26 golds, whilst it was a tournament to forget for the 10 nations who all finished with only one bronze medal.

However, six months on and shocking photos have emerged on the internet presenting the aftermath of the games, showing the abandonment of the venues used during the competition.

London, who hosted the games before Rio, maintained the legacy of their Olympic venues by allowing public access to their Aquatics Centre, whilst Premier League side West Ham United moved into the Olympic Stadium.

SPORT-OLY

There were doubts whether Brazil would follow the same route as Britain, but as the photos show, they have opted not to.

BBC and BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey uploaded four devastating photos onto social media with the caption: “Rio's crumbling Olympic legacy. So sad, so predictable, so when will we learn?”

It seems Brazil only decided to splash the cash purely for the Games and images of the aftermath undoubtedly caused a stir on Twitter.

Tokyo will play host to the next Olympic Games when it gets underway in 2020, and by the shocking photos released this week, let’s hope they can learn from Brazil’s mistakes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mo Farah
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Usain Bolt
Team GB

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again