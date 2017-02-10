What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Joe Rogan believes that two fights could convince Conor McGregor to stay with UFC

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Count Joe Rogan as one of the people that believes that Conor McGregor will eventually face Floyd Mayweather in the ring as a boxer.

At the same time, the famed commentator believes that Notorious will eventually make his way back to the cage because there is just too much money to be made with the UFC.

McGregor has taken time off as he is expecting a new addition to his family and the paternity leave has left the sport without its brightest star.

Article continues below

Many thought that the former champion would be back in time for the fall slate of UFC events, but his pursuit of a mega-fight with Mayweather has dashed those hopes.

Now, Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience that he thinks there are only a few fights that would bring the outspoken superstar back into the company’s fold.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

He explained: “Nate Diaz and McGregor III [their trilogy bout] is the big one. That, I think brings in close to two million pay-per-view buys. I really do. He did 1.5 million for Diaz II and 1.3 million for the Eddie Alvarez fight, where he won the lightweight title.

“The other one is Tyron Woodley or whoever wins the rematch between Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson for the 170-pound title. That is an interesting fight too because if he goes up, challenges at 170 and wins that… Jesus f***ing Christ, now he’s through the roof.”

It is not hard to imagine a scenario, like the one that Rogan paints here, that leads to McGregor earning a comparable sum to his big payday from these smaller fights.

Even after meeting Mayweather, he will come back, but the question now is when will it happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Anderson Silva

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again