Count Joe Rogan as one of the people that believes that Conor McGregor will eventually face Floyd Mayweather in the ring as a boxer.

At the same time, the famed commentator believes that Notorious will eventually make his way back to the cage because there is just too much money to be made with the UFC.

McGregor has taken time off as he is expecting a new addition to his family and the paternity leave has left the sport without its brightest star.

Many thought that the former champion would be back in time for the fall slate of UFC events, but his pursuit of a mega-fight with Mayweather has dashed those hopes.

Now, Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience that he thinks there are only a few fights that would bring the outspoken superstar back into the company’s fold.

He explained: “Nate Diaz and McGregor III [their trilogy bout] is the big one. That, I think brings in close to two million pay-per-view buys. I really do. He did 1.5 million for Diaz II and 1.3 million for the Eddie Alvarez fight, where he won the lightweight title.

“The other one is Tyron Woodley or whoever wins the rematch between Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson for the 170-pound title. That is an interesting fight too because if he goes up, challenges at 170 and wins that… Jesus f***ing Christ, now he’s through the roof.”

It is not hard to imagine a scenario, like the one that Rogan paints here, that leads to McGregor earning a comparable sum to his big payday from these smaller fights.

Even after meeting Mayweather, he will come back, but the question now is when will it happen.

