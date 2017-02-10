The Cleveland Cavaliers know they have a star in point guard Kyrie Irving. One thing they may not have known is what he's capable of doing off the court. Specifically, Kyrie is quite the actor, and we've seen it in some YouTube shorts in the past.

Irving is the star of the popular 'Uncle Drew' Pepsi commercials, where he's caked in makeup and a wig to look like an older man, then goes out on the basketball court and shows off crazy skills in pickup games. It's more than a bit entertaining, and if you've never seen it before, sit back and enjoy the original short from the series.

Now, according to Variety, Pepsi is set to roll out a legitimate movie for the Uncle Drew character.

Sources tell Variety that Temple Hill Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to Irving's "Uncle Drew" Pepsi commercials. "Skiptrace" scribe Jay Longino is set to write the script and Irving is attached to reprise the role of Drew. Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and John Fischer will produce the film, described as a love letter to basketball. The original Pepsi Max advertisements showed Irving, in full make-up, playing a 70-plus-year-old man, Drew, who would show up to pick-up basketball games and school kids half his age, while also reminiscing about how the game used to be played. ... Described as "Blues Brothers" in the pick-up basketball world, Longino's pitch shows Drew and his old squad on the legendary Rucker Park basketball court in Harlem. Years later Drew is talked into returning to the courts to compete in a tournament and goes on a road trip to round the old squad up to play. Longino said he took inspiration from the commercials and began building a story that he hoped would make people excited, but also hopefully "inspire them to not let things like their age, or their size, or their past failures limit what they're capable of accomplishing." ... Pepsi also was game for Longino and Temple Hill's idea for the movie, so much so that they are planning to fully fund development of the project while producers begin packaging the elements to take out to studios. As for Irving, winning another championship with Cavaliers is still his top priority. But Longino said has still taken the time to give his input on where he would like the character to go.

So, it looks like the Uncle Drew character is going to take a huge step to the next level. Even more importantly, Irving is apparently involved in the entire process, as you can see above.

It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out, but the hardest part will obviously be going from just a five-minute short film, all the way into a 90-plus minute movie.