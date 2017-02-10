Anyone who has ever played FIFA knows the importance of speed.

Have a few quick players and you’ve a good chance of winning, regardless of their other qualities. It’s why Jonas Aguirre, an Argentinian midfielder who players for Rosario Central and has a 68 rating but 94 pace, can sell for 10,000 coins on Ultimate Team.

You can be tall, strong and able to last 90 minutes with ease, but if you’re slow, you don’t stand much chance of standing out.

Article continues below

It’s always interesting to see YouTubers put the ratings to the test by analysing various qualities. One such test, carried out by Wrzzer, included a race between Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to determine who the fastest player while dribbling in FIFA 17 is.

Bale (94 pace/86 dribbling) came out on top but, although Walcott (93/80) has the higher speed rating than Messi (89/96) and Ronaldo (92/91), he finished fourth, behind the Barca and Real Madrid stars.

Article continues below

But surely a race between the fastest player in the game and the slowest wouldn’t produce an upset?

Bale vs Weber

Wrzzer put Bale up against Anthony Weber, a French centre-back who plays for State de Reims. Weber has 29 pace in FIFA 17, which actually isn’t the slowest (Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker has 27 pace and Jeremy Brechet, who plays for Ligue 2 outfit GFC Ajaccio, has 21 pace), but the fact remains that Bale is rapid and Weber is painfully slow.

So Wrzzer’s test became more a case of how much would Bale win by. He had the two players run from the edge of one box to the other, and you can watch the results below.

Easy for Bale. By the half-way mark he had about a eight-yard lead and he was about 16 yards ahead of Weber when he reached the edge of the opposing area.

There is one thing Weber has over the Welshman, though. His 72 defending is above Bale’s score of 57.

Have that, Gareth.

Who will be the fastest player in FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms