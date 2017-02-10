What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Bale is insanely quick.

FIFA 17 speed test between Gareth Bale and one of the slowest players on the game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anyone who has ever played FIFA knows the importance of speed.

Have a few quick players and you’ve a good chance of winning, regardless of their other qualities. It’s why Jonas Aguirre, an Argentinian midfielder who players for Rosario Central and has a 68 rating but 94 pace, can sell for 10,000 coins on Ultimate Team.

You can be tall, strong and able to last 90 minutes with ease, but if you’re slow, you don’t stand much chance of standing out.

Article continues below

It’s always interesting to see YouTubers put the ratings to the test by analysing various qualities. One such test, carried out by Wrzzer, included a race between Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to determine who the fastest player while dribbling in FIFA 17 is.

Bale (94 pace/86 dribbling) came out on top but, although Walcott (93/80) has the higher speed rating than Messi (89/96) and Ronaldo (92/91), he finished fourth, behind the Barca and Real Madrid stars.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

But surely a race between the fastest player in the game and the slowest wouldn’t produce an upset?

Bale vs Weber

Wrzzer put Bale up against Anthony Weber, a French centre-back who plays for State de Reims. Weber has 29 pace in FIFA 17, which actually isn’t the slowest (Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker has 27 pace and Jeremy Brechet, who plays for Ligue 2 outfit GFC Ajaccio, has 21 pace), but the fact remains that Bale is rapid and Weber is painfully slow.

So Wrzzer’s test became more a case of how much would Bale win by. He had the two players run from the edge of one box to the other, and you can watch the results below.

Easy for Bale. By the half-way mark he had about a eight-yard lead and he was about 16 yards ahead of Weber when he reached the edge of the opposing area.

There is one thing Weber has over the Welshman, though. His 72 defending is above Bale’s score of 57.

p1b8krc5af7kj154412ne5s8ie4f.jpg

Have that, Gareth.

Who will be the fastest player in FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
EA SPORTS FIFA
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
Football
Gareth Bale
Premier League
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again