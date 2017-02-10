What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Dallas Stars.

Watch: Dallas Stars make incredibly embarrassing blunder against Ottawa Senators

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Dallas Stars thought they were making a smart play on Thursday night, pulling their goalie off the ice to go 6-on-5 on a delayed penalty.

However, that statistically sound decision quickly went horrendously wrong as the Ottawa Senators ended up with one of the strangest goals of the NHL season.

When the delayed penalty was signaled, the Stars set up a makeshift power play behind their own net, but when they attempted to bring the puck out of their zone, disaster struck.

In the video below, Jiri Hudler takes the puck out of the Dallas zone, but tries to dump it back to a teammate behind him. Unfortunately for Hudler, no one was between the puck and the net and he could only watch as the puck slid gently into the net to put the Senators ahead 2-0:

In a game the Senators went on to win 3-2, that own goal (which was actually credited to Ottawa's Chris Kelly, who was the last Senator to touch the puck.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

Ironically, if any Senators player had so much as grazed the puck during the play, it would have been over and no goal would have been allowed. Literally the only way for the Stars to give up a score in that situation was an own goal, which is exactly what happened.

For a team that's fighting for its playoff life like Dallas is, a mistake like that could be big when the end of the regular season comes around.

Even if it doesn't come back to bite them, it's safe to say the Stars will be much more careful with their delayed penalties in the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dallas Stars
Ottawa Senators
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup
NHL Eastern Conference
NHL Western Conference
NHL Draft
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again