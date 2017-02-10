The pressure on Arsene Wenger is at an all-time high after his Arsenal side suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea last weekend.

The manner of the loss was just as important as the loss itself. Arsenal were, yet again, pathetic in a big game and the fans are tired of seeing their troops fall short for what seems like an eternity.

Of course, the last time they won the Premier League was with the 'Invincibles' back in 2004, but that 13-year gap feels like a lifetime now as the Gunners continue to make the same mistakes time and time again.

Wenger's resistance to spending big, the running joke about Arsenal's fourth place occupancy and their inability to challenge in the Champions League - despite always qualifying for it - have left the red half of north London frustrated and divided.

It's worth noting that Wenger has heightened the expectations that the fans now exude during his 20 years with the club. The success during his first decade was phenomenal, and, despite criticism about the club's methods to do so, he should be applauded for driving the club to a new, impressive stadium during his tenure.

Club legend Ian Wright - who was Arsenal's record goalscorer before a certain Thierry Henry came along - told Radio 5 Live today he was with the Gunners boss last night, and he thinks the end is near.

“I was with the boss last night and if I’m going to be totally honest I get the impression that that’s it,” Wright said on BBC 5 Live Sport.

“I genuinely believe, I was with him for a few hours last night and we’re talking and obviously he didn’t say to me ‘I’m leaving at the end of the season’ but you get that feeling simply because I just get the impression in him and looking at him that’s it. I think that’s it.

“He actually mentioned while we were talking last night that it’s coming to the end - I’ve never heard him say that.

“I feel if someone’s going to ask me ‘do you think he’ll go at the end of the season?’ I would say I think he will.”

