With marquee games this week against the presumed favorites to meet again in the NBA finals, Russell Westbrook is in the spotlight.

First, Westbrook led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a surprising 118-109 victory on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now Saturday, he has the much-anticipated homecoming of his former mate Kevin Durant as OKC hosts the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, and the reaction of his former admirers, will be the main story this weekend. But it's also an appropriate time to give Westbrook his due for leading the Thunder to a strong season in his first year as the lone leader.

Westbrook and the Thunder are approaching the All-Star break in seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race.

How did he get them here?

OH, THOSE NUMBERS

After Thursday's game, Westbrook is (ridiculously) averaging a triple-double this season.

That's right: 30.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Westbrook has a chance to join Oscar Robertson's current one-man club of achieving that feat, as the Big O did in 1961-62 when he tallied 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game for the Cincinnati Royals.

In addition, Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight.com has a breakdown showing unreal usage numbers for Westbrook this season. Westbrook has a 41.8 percent usage rate this year, the highest of his career.

MVP CONSIDERATION

Westbrook is definitely on the short list for MVP contenders this season, and should be at the top of your list, along with Houston's James Harden -- coincidentally, former OKC teammates of Durant, himself, a one-time MVP.

Two-time defending MVP Stephen Curry and Durant are probably out of serious consideration this season because of the load of talent Golden State has on its roster.

If you take a look at some of the other numbers, a few other candidates enter the conversation.

Boston's Isaiah Thomas has become a bondfide superstar and leads the NBA in offensive win shares with 8.0. He'll get a little narrative bump at the NBA All-Star Game as a relatively new face to the national scene.

If his Boston Celtics are able to overtake Cleveland for the top seed out East, that might be enough to do it.

Which, of course, bring us to LeBron.

You're basically not allowed to have an MVP discussion these days without mentioning LeBron James and he has been fantastic.

The only stat that James leads the league in this season, astonishingly, is minutes per game at 37.7.

Someone should be fired by that, by the way, but it also shows LeBron isn't mailing in the season.

A strong finish by James and the Cavs could lift LeBron to his fifth MVP.

THUNDER'S ROAD

For Westbrook to have a serious shot at MVP, he either has to finish with the triple-double average, or lift Oklahoma City a little further in the standings.

Like it or not (I do), many voters are a little old-school and like to reward team success come award season.

The Thunder are No. 7 out West, but the Utah Jazz at No. 4, enter Friday only three games ahead.

Suppose Westbrook is able to drag Oklahoma City to the top half of the Western Conference playoff picture and grab a home series in the first round, winning the Northwest Division title in the process?

All while his rag-tag supporting cast consists of crunch-time players such as Victor Oladipo, Steven Adams, Enes Kanter and Andre Roberson?

That would be worthy of the MVP award.