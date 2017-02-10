

Derek Brunson faces Anderson Silva on Saturday night and the world is anticipating the return of a competitor that some claim is the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all-time.

Some critics have questioned Silva ahead of this weekend’s bout and wondered aloud if the legend is past his prime as he gets set to take on Brunson.

The Spider’s opponent isn’t ready to hear any of it, in fact, he is expecting something approaching the superstar in his prime when they meet in the Octagon.

In the Barclays Center, Silva will be participating in his 43rd professional fight as a mixed martial artists and that is 20 more bouts than his opponent, the eighth-ranked Brunson.

Last time fans saw Silva, he lost in a unanimous decision to current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and looked pretty off his game.

Brunson told FOX Sports that he isn’t listening to anyone telling him that The Spider is over the hill though and is taking him deadly serious.

“We’re not going to see that same kind of Anderson. I’m not expecting that type of Anderson. He lost to [Chris] Weidman the first time, I’m not going to say he was playing with him cause that’s his style, dropping his hands, but he won’t do that with me.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any of the stuff he did against [Michael] Bisping, hanging against the cage with his hands down. He’s not going to do that. You’re going to see a top of the game Anderson Silva.”

The number eight ranked fighter in the world is taking no chances and thinks that his opponent will have cleaned up some of the mistakes that cost him in those other bouts.

Brooklyn will be electric and hopefully for everyone watching, Brunson is right and the fight will be one to remember.

