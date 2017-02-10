Tiger Woods' career hits new low with latest setback

Once upon a time, Tiger Woods was the definition of golf.

Even to this day, the American could be considered the greatest golfer of all-time, and if not, he's certainly rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jack Nicklaus.

But, those days seem a million miles away now.

Woods, 41, was out of the sport for 15 months while recovering from three back surgeries, but his comeback has been less than spectacular too.

He was 15th in an 18-man field in the Bahamas in December, then, he missed the cut at Torrey Pines in January and now, his career has reached a new low.

Woods has had to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic after carding a 77 in the first round, and it seems like a recurrence of his long-standing back problems.

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,' Woods said on his website.

"This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and the Honda Classic, my hometown event.

"I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."

Woods is currently 674th in the world and he was scheduled to play at the Riviera next week in Los Angeles for the first time since 2006. He was also set to play in the Honda Classic the following week near his home comforts of Florida, but both appearances must now be in serious doubt.

