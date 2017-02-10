In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Kyle Shanahan.

Brutal Super Bowl 51 loss will stick with Kyle Shanahan forever

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know by now that the Atlanta Falcons suffered, without a doubt, the worst Super Bowl loss in the 51-year history of the game last weekend.

Blowing a 24-point third-quarter lead will stick with the players, coaches and fans for a long time to come, even as the players and coaches go on with their careers.

New San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one such coach who will be forever stained by that loss.

The offensive coordinator for the Falcons in that game, Shanahan said in his introductory 49ers press conference that he'll never get over such a devastating loss, according to ESPN.com:

"Obviously, you guys know the result of that, which wasn't easy," said Shanahan, who had been Atlanta's offensive coordinator. "It's as hard as anything I've gone through.

"I remember every single play, and I will go over those for the rest of my life. That's kind of the life we live as coaches. It's magnified in the Super Bowl, but it's also that case in every game."

Though Shanahan certainly would have preferred to answer questions about his plans for the 49ers in 2017, he did take the time to answer several questions about his last game with Atlanta.

Talking about the game may have been a little bit cathartic for Shanahan, who took responsibility for the loss, but wouldn't go as far as to say he and his squad blew the game:

"When you're the coordinator of an offense or you're the head coach of a team, you're responsible for what happens out there," Shanahan said. "If a play doesn't go right, if a player misses something, that starts with the offensive coordinator when you're on offense. I did believe we had a very good chance to win that game, especially at the end, and we didn't get it done.

"In terms of using the words, 'I blew it,' I don't look at it that way. I believe we missed an opportunity. We didn't get it done. I'll go back through every play for the rest of my life."

Once the 2017 NFL season gets underway, at least Shanahan will have his new job to keep his mind occupied. Until then, however, he'll likely spend several sleepless nights wondering what might have been.

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
NFC
Tom Brady
AFC
NFL
New England Patriots
San Francisco 49ers

