Boxing

Video: Boxer suffers knockout by ice bucket following victory

The Bell Centre in Montreal saw fighters Brandon Cook and Steven Butler take to the ring in what proved to be a feisty encounter.

It was Cook that claimed victory, snatching the North American IBF and WBA light middleweight title off his opponent after a technical knockout in the seventh round.

After Cook wielded away in celebration, it was cut short in the most shocking way possible.

His victory didn’t go down very well with some of the fans in the packed out arena, but the boos from the Canadian spectators were the least of his worries.

Butler made his way over to his opponent before appearing to push him in the chest, milliseconds before a huge bucket of ice was thrown onto the ring, cracking Cook on the head before the victor landed on the canvas clutching his head.

The atmosphere inside the arena was already fired up before the projectile was thrown after a brawl saw five people hospitalised.

The security workers did manage to take control of the situation after the incident which resulted two men arrested by the police.

It was later confirmed that a 22-year-old man was charged with assault whilst another man, 23, also received punishment for armed assault.

You can see the mayhem in the video below.

President of the promotion company Eye of the Tiger Management Camille Estephan labelled the incident as ‘troubling’ and ‘inexcusable.’

Cook was later hospitalised with facial injuries and one viewer pointed out that if Butler hadn’t have pushed him, the bucket would have missed:

“What's really f***** up about this situation is that if the loser didn't push the winning fighter back as he stumbled into him, the bucket would have missed.”

Nonetheless, the actions of the crowd were inexcusable but the immediate response from the security and the police were applaudable; let’s hope we see less of this in the future.

