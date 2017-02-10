What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye is ready.

David Haye looks ripped ahead of Tony Bellew fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Bellew hit out at David Haye after pictures emerged of The Hayemaker relaxing in a jacuzzi with a cocktail in his hand just weeks before their heavyweight clash.

The pair meet at the O2 Arena on March 4 and while Bellew is focusing on getting ready for the fight, Haye is sharing pictures of himself playing basketball on board the £27 million Skyfall yacht in Miami.

A risky strategy? Bellew certainly seems to think so.

Article continues below

"I'm in great shape and am ready to go,” the WBC cruiserweight champion told the Daily Star, via the Daily Mail. “At the moment, I am 225 pounds and my preparation is fantastic.

"While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

Tom Brady isn't the only legendary NFL quarterback to lose his jersey after the Super Bowl

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

Zouma reveals why the players mocked Kante after re-watching Liverpool match

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

The last 10 winners of Man Utd's Jimmy Murphy award - where are they now?

Only time will tell if Haye’s decision to fly to Florida, where the weather can certainly provide a distraction, will prove costly. But he hasn’t gone out there just for a holiday.

Haye looks ripped

The boxer’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, has posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the 36-year-old, and it’s safe to say Haye is in great physical shape.

In the caption, McGuigan took a shot at those who are criticising Haye’s preparations. “These occasional sessions & his morning sunrise meditation seems to be working wonders for @mrdavidhaye’s physique,” McGuigan wrote.

Check out the photo below.

Yeah, he’s ready.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

Who will win between Bellew and Haye? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Heavyweight
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook
Tony Bellew

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again