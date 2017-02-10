Tony Bellew hit out at David Haye after pictures emerged of The Hayemaker relaxing in a jacuzzi with a cocktail in his hand just weeks before their heavyweight clash.

The pair meet at the O2 Arena on March 4 and while Bellew is focusing on getting ready for the fight, Haye is sharing pictures of himself playing basketball on board the £27 million Skyfall yacht in Miami.

A risky strategy? Bellew certainly seems to think so.

"I'm in great shape and am ready to go,” the WBC cruiserweight champion told the Daily Star, via the Daily Mail. “At the moment, I am 225 pounds and my preparation is fantastic.

"While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see."

Only time will tell if Haye’s decision to fly to Florida, where the weather can certainly provide a distraction, will prove costly. But he hasn’t gone out there just for a holiday.

Haye looks ripped

The boxer’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, has posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the 36-year-old, and it’s safe to say Haye is in great physical shape.

In the caption, McGuigan took a shot at those who are criticising Haye’s preparations. “These occasional sessions & his morning sunrise meditation seems to be working wonders for @mrdavidhaye’s physique,” McGuigan wrote.

Check out the photo below.

Yeah, he’s ready.

