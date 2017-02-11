Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors finally beat Grizzlies; Heat make it 13 straight; Wizards down Pacers

HEAT (24-30) 108, NETS (9-45) 99

Miami made it 13 wins in a row by once again beating Brooklyn at Barclays Center. James Johnson (26/8/2) had a team-high and Goran Dragic (21/4/5) also had a strong game. Brook Lopez's (30/8/1) big night wasn't enough to prevent a 12th straight loss for the Nets. 

NUGGETS (24-29) 131, KNICKS (22-33) 121

Denver heaped more misery on New York as talented big man Nikola Jokic (40/9/5) scored a career-high at MSG. Former Knick Wilson Chandler (19/4/3) and Jameer Nelson (16/4/12) also played their part as six Nuggets were in double figures. Carmelo Anthony (33/6/4) led a Knicks team who has now lost four straight.

SPURS (41-12) 103, PISTONS (25-29) 92

Kawhi Leonard (32/6/5) put Detroit to the sword with another great display for San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge (19/11/0) and Dewayne Dedmon (17/17/0 added big double-doubles. The Pistons had seven double-digit scorers led by Tobias Harris (16/5/1).  

LAKERS (19-37) 122, BUCKS (22-30) 114

Big performances by Nick Young (26/2/4) and Lou Williams (21/1/2) helped the Lakers secure the road win in Milwaukee to complete a five-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo (41/8/6) posted a career-high but it wasn't enough for the Bucks as they dropped their second straight game.

WARRIORS (45-8) 122, GRIZZLIES (33-23) 107

The Dubs avenged their two losses to Memphis earlier in the season behind a huge night by Klay Thompson (36/1/3) who hit eight three-pointers. Kevin Durant (24/5/4) was 11-14 from the free-throw line and Draymond Green (4/12/10) had an obscure triple-double with a career-high 10 steals. Mike Conley (20/5/9) had a team-high for the Grizzlies.

PELICANS (21-33) 122, TIMBERWOLVES (20-36) 104

Anthony Davis (42/13/2) had a monster night as he led New Orleans to the road win. Jrue Holiday (25/6/12) added a double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns (36/8/1) put up big numbers but came out second best in his battle with Davis. Andrew Wiggins (29/4/2) also had a strong showing.

PACERS (29-24) 107, WIZARDS (32-21) 112

John Wall (26/3/14) and Markieff Morris (26/10/3) each had double-doubles for Washington in this close encounter between two of the league's best teams in 2017. Paul George (31/4/2) put in a huge game but Indiana has now lost two on the bounce.

HAWKS (31-23) 107, KINGS (22-32) 108

Darren Collison (22/3/4) made the game-winning layup with 3.5 seconds remaining as they saw off Atlanta. DeMarcus Cousins (22/11/7) almost recorded a triple-double on his return from suspension. Tim Hardaway Jr, (28/4/2) was the leading scorer for the Hawks.

BULLS (26-28) 97, SUNS (17-37) 117

Phoenix's talented backcourt Devin Booker (27/5/4) and Eric Bledsoe (23/3/8) inspired the team to a home win to snap a three-game losing streak. Jimmy Butler (20/3/6) had a team-high on his first game back after injury for Chicago.

