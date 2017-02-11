What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Ox has spoken to Wenger about his social media gaffe after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain apologised to Arsene Wenger for Twitter gaffe after Chelsea defeat

The last thing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should have done immediately after Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend was load Twitter.

But that’s exactly what he did. And, though he claims it was an accident, he liked a tweet with a video from Arsenal Fan TV entitled ‘Wenger Needs To Go!’.

Of course, it didn’t look good for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal Fan TV eventually deleted the tweet, removing Oxlade-Chamberlain’s like, but the damage had already been done. Fans screenshotted proof of the Ox’s social media gaffe and it quickly spread.

Supporters wondered if the 23-year-old was expressing his disapproval for Wenger, whose title drought at Arsenal will extend to 13 seasons barring a miracle.

He responded on Twitter hours after the like appeared, saying: “I didn’t mean to like that post earlier obviously… Didn’t even realise I had!”

In the wake of such an uninspiring performance, the last thing Wenger needs is his players losing faith in him. But Oxlade-Chamberlain insists he isn’t to blame.

“It was a complete and utter accident," he told Sky Sports. "I think people know me as a character and if I'd meant to have done that, it would have been out of character for me.”

Watch the video that sparked the commotion below.

Ox has spoken to Wenger about it

The Ox has spoken to his manager about it and, fortunately for the winger, Wenger didn’t even have a clue what he was talking about.

“The title of the tweet I accidentally liked wasn't ideal but we've sorted it out,” Oxlade-Chamberlain added. “I spoke to the manager about it and explained the accident. I might not go on Twitter again too soon after games.

"He didn't have a clue what I was talking about. He just heard the word accident and we moved on."

Arsenal Training Session & Press Conference

Rising number of #WengerOut fans

Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea, which followed an embarrassing loss at home to Watford, has seen the number of #WengerOut campaigners rise.

The Gunners were top of the table two months ago but they now find themselves fourth, 12 points adrift of Antonio Conte’s side.

Ox: We've heard fans' criticism

Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted it’s been difficult for Arsenal’s players to block out the incessant calls from fans for Wenger to quit the club.

"Of course you see it, you'd be lying if you said you didn't see it," the former Southampton winger continued.

"I try not to look at the media as such but nowadays social media is everywhere and everyone dabbles in it and without trying to see something, it will pop up somewhere. It's frustrating to see and it's not nice to see, but you understand the fans' situation and their frustrations as well.”

What do you think - did Oxlade-Chamberlain mean to like the tweet? Let us know in the comments section below!

