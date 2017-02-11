What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's a character.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to a fight

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 17-years-old when he achieved a black belt in taekwondo.

It explains why the Manchester United striker is capable of scoring such athletic goals. The incredible bicycle kick against England in 2012, for example, required an enormous amount of flexibility.

Throughout his career, the Swede has scored goals that the average human simply doesn’t have the physically ability to put away.

It’s part of what makes him such a brilliant player to watch. He would have added another to the catalogue if his acrobatic effort against Middlesbrough in December was allowed to stand.

Of course, having skills in fighting also ensures no opponents ever pick fights with the 35-year-old. Let’s be honest, would you start on a 6 foot, 5 inch player who’s a black belt in taekwondo?

Video: Ibra's best acrobatic goals

Ibrahimovic doesn’t take things seriously to ever clash with opposition players - he often gets into squabbles, but nothing too severe - which is probably a good thing, because he believes he could take on Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather vs McGregor

There are rumours that Mayweather and McGregor could meet in a superfight, potentially this year. UFC president Dana White even offered the pair $25 million each to take each other on.

But, aside from a few social media posts, there’s not much to suggest Mayweather and McGregor will ever meet in the ring. It seems the two fighters are simply keeping themselves in the headlines.

Ibra: They should fight me instead

And Ibrahimovic has grown tiresome of the drama. Instead of facing each other - he wants Mayweather and McGregor to take him on - and he knows just what will happen to them both.

"I'm sick of the drama between Mayweather and McGregor,” Ibrahimovic is quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

“It would be better for both of them to stop their antics and fight against me. Let's see how it goes, but the two will go straight to the hospital!”

Never change, Zlatan.

Sweden v Slovenia - International Friendly

How many rounds would Ibrahimovic last against Mayweather and McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

