Kevin Durant will finally make his long-awaited return to Oklahoma City tonight when he takes on his former team for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The small forward will undoubtedly receive a hostile reception from the Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd that adored him for eight seasons while he donned a Thunder uniform

But no matter what he experiences in the matchup tonight, his link to Oklahoma City will never die and the people should never forget what he did, not only for the franchise but the region.

Dedication

After KD was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, the organisation soon opted to move to Oklahoma City in 2008 and create a team with the hope of Durant becoming its leader and building block to success.

After spending a total of nine years with the Supersonics/Thunder, the eight-time All-Star did that and a whole lot more.

He embraced his role as the face of the franchise and blossomed into one of the finest players on the planet. The scoring machine also immersed himself in the community and dedicated his time and resources to initiatives when he was off the court.

His biggest contribution came in 2013 when he donated $1 million to the American Red Cross as relief aid after a tornado struck the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore.

But the 28-year-old didn't just donate the money, he visited the affected area and saw the damage that was caused to his community for himself. This showed the commitment and bond that he had developed with Oklahoma City.

Moments like these are reasons why the state of Oklahoma fell in love with Durant and adopted him as one of their own, and why his departure to the Bay Area in the summer hurt so much.

Unlike LeBron James and the media circus he created around his free agency and departure from Cleveland in 2010, Durant announced his decision via The Players' Tribune and explained his reasons and emotions behind it.

“It really pains me to know that I will disappoint so many people with this choice, but I believe I am doing what I feel is the right thing at this point in my life and my playing career,” Durant wrote. “I will miss Oklahoma City, and the role I have had in building this remarkable team.

“I will forever cherish the relationships within the organisation — the friends and teammates that I went to war with on the court for nine years, and all the fans and people of the community. They have always had my back unconditionally, and I cannot be more grateful for what they have meant to my family and to me.”

Gratitude

Of course, OKC fans are focused on their team and matters on the court so the 2014 MVP can't expect a nice welcome back after electing to join the team who overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat them in the Western Conference Finals last year.

Joining a team who had beaten him was seen as a cowardly move by Thunder fans and many others around the league. But after nine years of giving his all both on and off the floor to the team and the city, the four-time scoring champion deserves to be acknowledged.

The reality is, Durant took OKC as far as he could and after giving so much to them, it was time that he did something for himself that would benefit him.

He put the Thunder and Oklahoma City on the map and helped one of America's smaller markets boost its profile and he should be given gratitude for that.

Seeing the All-NBA performer put up outstanding numbers for the Warriors and be part of the league's most devastating team must hurt his old fans, but they surely realise that he has something OKC just couldn't provide him. They left him with no option.

If KD wins his first championship, as many expect him to do this season, his decision will be justified and forgotten. But he knows that tonight, Thunder fans will let him know how they feel about it now.

"I'm not going in there acting like I'm going to be praised, I know how it's going to be," he said, speaking to ESPN's Marc Stein.

"I know it's not going to be the friendliest welcome, but, like I said, I can't wait to see the people that I really built relationships with over my time there and, you know, I'm sure fans that I got to know throughout my time playing there, even though they might not cheer for me out loud, I'll give 'em a wink and they know what we had deep down inside."

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated regular season games of all time and is not one to be missed.