Robert Lewandowski reveals the €50 bets with Jurgen Klopp that made him a star

Robert Lewandowski's journey to becoming a world-class forward was far from a conventional one, but now the 28-year-old is one of the very best marksmen in the world.

The Polish striker has 90 goals in 128 games for European heavyweights Bayern Munich and in terms of goalscoring alone, he must be considered in a similar bracket to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was only seven years ago, however, he was playing for Lech Poznan in his homeland and he had a choice to make.

A move to the Sam Allardyce-led Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League awaited Lewandowski, but the ash-cloud that spawned from Mount Eyjafjallajokull - the Icelandic volcano that erupted in 2010 - prevented his England-bound flight from setting off and the move was cancelled.

Dortmund would eventually snap him up, and under the tutelage of now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski flourished.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Bayern hitman revealed the unorthodox methods Klopp utilised to get the best of him.

"He was the one who gave me belief," says Lewandowski. "In the first three or four months in training, we would have this game — him against the striker. There would be a bet between me and him.

"In the first few training sessions, he was always winning! After that, not so much! Every time after, he lost! He didn't want to play anymore! It was €50 a game and by the end I had a positive balance! But I saw for the first time with him how important it was (to) train.

"I saw what I have to do on the pitch when I don't have the ball. You look at Liverpool now and how they play with the pressing. That is what I learned from him. He also improved my finishing. When I came to Dortmund, it wasn't so good. He told me to improve. He showed me what I had to do."

A simple bet inspired Lewandowski to improve is not the headline, but indeed, the creative ways that Klopp connects with his players and brings out the best in them.

That goes far beyond any training manual. Could Big Sam have helped Lewy reached the level he is now had he gotten his hands on him instead?

I guess we'll never know.

