Lineker perfectly explains what would happen if Kante signed for Chelsea's rivals

With just over half of the season played, there can be no doubting who the Premier League's best signing was last summer.

Having joined Leicester City the previous year for £5.6 million from Caen, N'Golo Kante was sensational throughout the Foxes' title-winning campaign.

Indeed, while Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez righly lapped up the praise, the Frenchman quietly - and effectively - went about his business in centre defensive midfield.

His standout performances earned a £32 million move to Chelsea upon Antonio Conte's arrival and that fee is fast looking like an absolute bargain.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and David Luiz have all been mightily impressive in the Blues' title charge, but it's Kante who has made the biggest impact.

He literally has it all; fast, strong and composed, Kante bosses it in midfield each and every week he turns out for Chelsea.

Against Arsenal last weekend, for example, Kante dominated Mesut Ozil and co. to the extent where the Gunners were unable to dictate play like they usually do.

It really is no wonder the 26-year-old is being compared to the great Claude Makelele.

However, there is one man who won't have been watching Kante's displays with a broad smile on his face: renowned Leicester fan, Gary Lineker.

The former England striker was gutted when Kante upped sticks and joined Chelsea and now finds his beloved Foxes in a relegation scrap.

But Lineker is still a huge fan of the France international and, in an interview with GQ Magazine, he perfectly explained what would happen if he signed for one of Chelsea's title rivals instead.

"I think wherever Kante went, wherever in the top six he went to, that side would win the league," he said. "I think if Kante went to Spurs, they win the league.

"He wins it high, he intercepts everything, he’s made more tackles in a season and a half than any player has made in the last three seasons. He's a phenomenal player.

"He plays between the lines, he threads balls through, he doesn't give it away very often. Between box to box, I think he's the best player in the world."

It would seem Conte thinks the exact same of the Frenchman, explaining recently how Premier League clubs would spend £100 million to sign him if it meant winning the title.

"If it is so simple, every team would pay £100m for N'Golo and would be sure to win the title," he said, per the Independent.

"If football is so simple, I'll try to keep him for our whole life in Chelsea and we'd be sure to win the title every season. First of all, we didn't win the title this season [yet]."

