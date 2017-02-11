Sergio Aguero would be the leading striker at most of Europe’s best clubs.

At Real Madrid, he would likely displace Karim Benzema. Paris Saint-Germain would have him over Edinson Cavani and he’d provide worthy competition to Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

But at Manchester City, he suddenly finds himself dispensable.

The Argentinian has had to sit and watch 19-year-old starlet Gabriel Jesus take his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Aguero is one of the best players to have ever played in the Premier League. His strike rate of one goal every 109 minutes is better than Thierry Henry’s (one goal every 121 minutes) and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s (one in 128 minutes).

And think about everything he’s done for Man City. His 94th-minute winner against QPR in 2012, which made them champions, made him an instant legend at the club.

So to see a fresh-faced teenager arrive and knock him to the bench must be difficult.

Jesus has hit the ground running

Jesus has scored three goals in his last two league appearances, including the late winner against Swansea last weekend.

It was thought the former Palmeiras striker would replace Aguero in a few years’ time, once he’d grasped English football and City’s No.10 got on the wrong side of 30. Not now.

Carragher: Pep's making a huge call

Jamie Carragher believes Guardiola is making a “huge call” that could come back to hurt him if it doesn’t work out right.

“Decisions don't come much bigger,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “Decisions of this kind shape fortunes of managers. Get them right and a team's potential can be unlocked. Get it wrong and the consequences are huge.

“It is necessary to apply that context to the situation surrounding Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The best forward in the division — and one of the best players ever in the Premier League — has suddenly found himself dispensable.

“It's a huge call on Guardiola's behalf. Aguero has been the emblem of this era at City, a man whose goals propelled them to two titles.”

Something similar happened at Liverpool

Carragher is speaking from experience. During his time at Liverpool he saw a similar situation, with Robbie Fowler playing the role of Sergio Aguero and Michael Owen being Jesus, the one to replace him.

“I can see a parallel with Aguero and Jesus for how it was for Robbie Fowler when Michael Owen emerged at Liverpool in the late 1990s. You knew when Michael came through that there would be an impact.

“Once [Gerard] Houllier brought Emile Heskey in and Michael had won the Ballon d'Or in 2001, the writing was on the wall for Robbie and he moved to Leeds. The point is, Michael and Robbie never looked like a partnership; nor do Aguero and Jesus.”

It highlights the tough business that professional football can be. Aguero couldn’t have done more to earn himself some security at the Etihad Stadium, and yet his exit could come sooner than expected.

