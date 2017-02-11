In just under a month’s time, Tony Bellew will face David Haye in a heavyweight blockbuster at the O2 Arena in what looks to be an intriguing encounter.

It’s safe to say that the pair haven’t formed the greatest of bonds ahead of the headlining fight, with the duo dishing out numerous digs at each other, and it seems Bellew is the latest to send the sparks flying with his recent comments.

Talking to Sky Sports, the Scouser claimed that Haye and his former trainer Adam Booth are a ‘great match’, and felt that he would have prevented their upcoming fight from going ahead if they were still together:

“This fight wouldn't be happening if he was still with Booth.

"I don't think I match up stylistically with the kind of fighters that Adam matched Haye with for his whole career.

"He always fought straight-back fighters who don't move on the inside. Fighters who can't fight on the inside, and who leave their head up in the air. I just don't fight like that.

"It comes across like I fight like that, if you look at my last fight! But over a period of time, I've proved I can fight in many different styles and do many different things."

Haye, who is currently trained by Shane McGuigan, claimed a heavyweight world title under Booth in 2009 before splitting in 2014, and Bellew believes his current trainer is better suited elsewhere.

“I've always said that David Haye is made for Adam Booth, not for Shane McGuigan. Carl Frampton is made for Shane - the two of them are a great match. Haye and Booth are a great match."

Bellew also had his say on the relationship between Haye and his current coach, criticising the boxer’s decision to train alone whilst McGuigan watched Frampton’s defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the back end of last month.

"It shows how much he values his boxing coach, to not be with him for basically a month. That shows how much he values Shane."

This isn’t the first time Bellew has taken a dig at McGuigan and Haye's relationship after the 34-year-old claimed that the boxer is doing things his own way when talking to Sky Sports in another interview last month.

“Someone like Shane might be a little bit in awe with someone like Haye.

"Ultimately Haye is doing it his way. There's nothing wrong with that but if he was facing Anthony Joshua on March 4, he wouldn't be in Miami.”

The WBC cruiserweight also said that: “Because it's Tony Bellew and he thinks it's a walk in the park and it's OK to stay in Miami and party. While he's posing in the sun I am working my bits off in the cold and the dark."

The pair will meet at London on March 4 in what promises to be nothing less than a mouth-watering clash.

