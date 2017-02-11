What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg called time on his Formula One career after securing his maiden title in 2016, and has since been replaced by former Williams star Valtteri Bottas.

Rosberg contested for the highest honours with teammate Lewis Hamilton in recent seasons, which saw the German losing out to the Brit in successive years in 2014 and 2015.

Going into 2016, Rosberg was not one of the favourites to win the Drivers' Championship, with falling short in preceding terms being the main reason.

But, after winning the coveted trophy and joining the company of his father Keke, who won the title in 1982, the 31-year-old announced his retirement from the sport last December.

He has now made a startling remark regarding his teammate and admitted that he had to mould his style of racing in order to compete with the talented British ace.

The rivalry between two of the most skilful drivers dates back to the karting days during their childhood – yet 2016 was the first year that Rosberg managed to defeat Hamilton in a straight championship challenge.

Over the years, the intense competition for supremacy took a toll on their friendship as it descended as seasons progressed.

Rosberg disclosed that the losses in previous years was indeed a difficult phase of his pro career, but a change in mentality helped him attain success eventually.

Revealing some of the facets of his former teammate, the German star gave an insight about how it was like being in the same team although being direct contenders for the highest honour.

SpoBis 2017 - Day 1

He told Daily Mail, as reported by ESPN: “That's right. The anger is bigger if that person you know so well does something that crosses the line.”

Hamilton has always been aggressive on the racing track that has aided him in winning three championships in F1 since making his debut in 2007, while Rosberg adopted the same characteristic to counter the 32-year-old in a no-nonsense attitude.

However, he heaped praise on his title rival and gave an account of his preparations to match him on the circuit throughout last season.

“Lewis is very good at going to the edge without going outside the grey area, thanks to his skills in the car. He is smart, very, very smart. I found it harder to go wheel-to-wheel. For him, it comes naturally.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

“For me it is more rational. I have to work at standing my ground. I got more aggressive because too often in the past he had walked all over me. I had to watch the videos and make improvements.”

Rosberg defeated Hamilton by five points on the back of a tense fight in Abu Dhabi, becoming the World Champion, preventing the three-time champion from winning his four title.

