Rio Ferdinand claims Ronaldo always made one Man Utd player 'look silly' in training

In footballing terms, Cristiano Ronaldo had a pretty perfect 2016.

From winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal, the 32-year-old tasted success on both the domestic and international stage.

And then, on December 12, Ronaldo pipped Lionel Messi to win his fourth Ballon d'Or, though he was absent from the ceremony in Zurich.

Instead, he was out in Japan scoring a hat-trick in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Hard work and dedication has allowed Ronaldo to reach the heights he has, having started out as a hot prospect at Sporting Lisbon and joined Manchester United in 2003.

From there, the Portuguese developed into arguably the world's best player and has since been battling it out with Messi for top spot.

But unlike the Argentine, who is naturally talented, Ronaldo has relied on extensive work on the training ground to improve both physically and technically.

Ronaldo is renowned for putting in extra hours after training sessions, though he's always been gifted with quick feet and a vast skill set.

During his United days, for example, the winger used to embarrass teammates in training with his stepovers and dazzling footwork, as Rio Ferdinand explained in a recent interview with FourFourTwo.

As part of a feature where Ronaldo was named the Premier League's greatest ever foreign player, Ferdinand gave an insight into playing against the Portugal superstar.

The BT Sport pundit also revealed the former United player that Ronaldo used to make "look silly" the most.

"He liked taking liberties when he first came," Ferdinand said, "taking people on, making people look silly, doing skills, coming back to beat them again.

"Gary Neville was probably the butt of them, and Phil too. He would do that continuously.

"Sometimes it was about tough love - kick him, make him feel it, make him understand that sometimes you've got to release the ball at the right times. The best players get that quicker than others."

Ferdinand also recalled the moment Ronaldo transformed from a trickster into a goalscorer.

"The turning point for him probably came around the 2005/06 season," he added. "When he first signed it was all about showmanship, listening to the roar of the fans when he did that little bit of skill - 'I'll just do that step-over' and whatnot.

"But there was definitely that turning point where it became about goals and assists, and from then he became the game-changer.

"Rather than being that showman, he was deciding matches - big ones - for us on a regular basis. That's when the maturity came and the penny dropped."

