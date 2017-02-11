What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsenal fans will remember him.

Something unexpected happened after Kim Kallstrom's move to Djurgardens IF was announced

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans will never forget Kim Kallstrom.

The Swedish midfielder joined the Gunners midway through the 2013-14 season with the hope of adding some creativity and experience in their title charge.

What happened thereafter was a bit of a mess.

Article continues below

Kallstrom was injured when he joined Arsenal, meaning fans had to wait three months for his debut. His appearance against Swansea on March 25 was to be the first of only four matches he played for the north London outfit before he went on his way.

Kallstrom left with an FA Cup winner’s medal, so his time in England wasn’t entirely pointless.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

John Cena reveals what happened with AJ Styles following epic Royal Rumble match

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Lineker perfectly explains what would happen if Kante signed for Chelsea's rivals

Lineker perfectly explains what would happen if Kante signed for Chelsea's rivals

"It's been great," he told Arsenal Player upon his departure, per Sky Sports.

"Arsenal are an amazing club and there are a lot of nice people working here.

"The players are really skilful, the manager is really, really good and people really care about the club. There are a lot of fans too, and it has been a really nice adventure.

"I have just tried to do my best and get the most out of it as possible."

Video: Kallstrom's best moment for Arsenal

Kallstrom has returned to Djurgarden

We haven’t really heard much of Kallstrom since. He left Spartak Moscow for Grasshoppers in 2015 but left last month after becoming disillusioned by the club’s results.

Kallstrom has since completed a fairytale return to one of his first ever clubs, Swedish outfit Djurgardens IF.

In his first spell at Djurgarden - two seasons from 2001 to 2003 - the former Sweden international helped the club to back-to-back Allsvenskan titles. So he was welcomed back with open arms.

Something crazy happened after the announcement

But not even Kallstrom could have expected the outpour of delight from Djurgarden supporters. According to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, the announcement of his return lead to the club’s website CRASHING as a result of the large number of fans on it.

Crazy. ‘Fan favourite’ might be an understatement in Kallstrom’s case.

Who is the biggest flop in Arsenal's history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again