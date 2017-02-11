Arsenal fans will never forget Kim Kallstrom.

The Swedish midfielder joined the Gunners midway through the 2013-14 season with the hope of adding some creativity and experience in their title charge.

What happened thereafter was a bit of a mess.

Article continues below

Kallstrom was injured when he joined Arsenal, meaning fans had to wait three months for his debut. His appearance against Swansea on March 25 was to be the first of only four matches he played for the north London outfit before he went on his way.

Kallstrom left with an FA Cup winner’s medal, so his time in England wasn’t entirely pointless.

Article continues below

"It's been great," he told Arsenal Player upon his departure, per Sky Sports.

"Arsenal are an amazing club and there are a lot of nice people working here.

"The players are really skilful, the manager is really, really good and people really care about the club. There are a lot of fans too, and it has been a really nice adventure.

"I have just tried to do my best and get the most out of it as possible."

Video: Kallstrom's best moment for Arsenal

Kallstrom has returned to Djurgarden

We haven’t really heard much of Kallstrom since. He left Spartak Moscow for Grasshoppers in 2015 but left last month after becoming disillusioned by the club’s results.

Kallstrom has since completed a fairytale return to one of his first ever clubs, Swedish outfit Djurgardens IF.

In his first spell at Djurgarden - two seasons from 2001 to 2003 - the former Sweden international helped the club to back-to-back Allsvenskan titles. So he was welcomed back with open arms.

Something crazy happened after the announcement

But not even Kallstrom could have expected the outpour of delight from Djurgarden supporters. According to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, the announcement of his return lead to the club’s website CRASHING as a result of the large number of fans on it.

Crazy. ‘Fan favourite’ might be an understatement in Kallstrom’s case.

Who is the biggest flop in Arsenal's history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms