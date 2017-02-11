What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sebastian Vettel: Not happy with Pirelli.

Ferrari cancel test as Sebastian Vettel gives shrewd assessment of Pirelli tyres following crash

Formula One heavyweights Ferrari have been forced to cancel the Pirelli wet-weather tyre test after Sebastian Vettel suffered a crash on Thursday, as per BBC Sport.

On the back of lacklustre back-to-back campaigns, Vettel is aiming to be among the contenders for the title in the upcoming season.

He has not been a keen admirer of Pirelli and admitted during last year’s British GP that ‘the tyres were basically just good enough to follow the safety car’.

In the intense closing stages of the testing sessions, the German managed to amass 40 laps at the team's Fiorano test track before succumbing to the accident.

The tyre-manufacturer, however, denied speculations of the modifications of the tyres being the reason for the outcome, and simply blamed the driver for the incident.

Driving a remodelled version of the 2015 car, the Ferrari SF15-T began testing in an artificially soaked track to trial the Pirelli tyres with wider rubber for 2017.

Vettel spun midway, hitting the barriers head on, although no major damages have been reported following overnight evaluations of the car as well as the driver.

Pirelli were hoping to receive a constructive feedback from the Italian outfit before the season commences in just over a month’s time, but the recent instance brings an unprecedented delay to their plans.

New reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi also would not get the opportunity to put in the extra miles in the F1 car as he was scheduled to take the seat from Friday.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The company spokesperson revealed that Pirelli are undergoing changes in terms of tread patterns and rubber compounds, and testing in diverse conditions compared to the F1 circuits would provide them with invaluable insights in the days ahead.

It is believed that Pirelli tyres have a tendency of only being effective if it acquires a typical adequate temperature or else the car could suffer throughout a race, while the officials deemed the conditions in Maranello on Thursday of being in the region of 10C, much cooler than any circuit in the calendar year.

They are trying to build tyres that would operate without the use of heating blankets which ensures the tyres are up to speed while leaving the pits.

With widespread criticism in previous seasons, Vettel further added that “no one really has any trust in it (Pirelli tyres)”.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-QUALIFYING

Asked what would be his analysis, the four-time champion restrained from commenting on the tyres instead replied: “All good. I have no injuries or ailments.”

The increasing number of crashes during the wet race in Brazil last November saw experts raising the issue of providing better tyres to guarantee the safety of the drivers under such treacherous conditions.

Hence, one of the eight pre-season tests in Barcelona at the end of this month and early March has been slated to assessing the tyre development for the new season.

