Luiz scored a stunner vs Liverpool.

Willian reveals his reaction to David Luiz's free-kick vs Liverpool

Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool at the end of January was exactly the type of result that champions manage to grind out.

The Blues could have won the game - Diego Costa missed a late penalty - but to leave Anfield with a draw, and a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, was vitally important.

David Luiz gave the visitors the lead with a brilliant free-kick in the first half. It was made all the more impressive when you consider a knee injury limits the amount of time the Brazilian practises free-kicks.

"I think sometimes you need to try to surprise," he told BT Sport, via Goal. "I'm not in the best moment to take free-kicks because I'm not very good with my knees so not training so much.

"I think free-kicks are automatic and you need practice but sometimes in the game you have to feel the game and see the opportunity."

Simon Mignolet and the rest of Liverpool’s defence were caught off guard. They suspected it would be Willian who would take the free-kick, not Luiz, after the winger placed the ball down and marched into position.

But while Mignolet and co. were sorting themselves out, Luiz stepped up and smashed the ball home from 25 yards out.

Video: Luiz's free-kick vs Liverpool

It seemed like a clever training-ground routine. Like Antonio Conte, knowing he has two decent set-piece takers in Luiz and Willian, had planned to capitalise on any confusion in the opponent’s defence.

But it turns out Willian was just as surprised as anyone.

Willian thought he was going to take it

The two Brazilians appeared on Chelsea TV show Friday Night Live, where the topic of Luiz’s goal came up. When asked if he thought the defender was going take the free-kick, Willian said: “No, no, no.”

He added: “I think, ‘he’s crazy. What are you doing to do?’. He scored a beautiful goal, but it was a surprise for everyone, and for the camera as well.”

Willian was then asked what he would have done if Luiz missed.

“I cannot say here,” he said, before bursting out laughing.

Willian’s tale sums Luiz up. Eccentric, instinctive and capable of moments of magic. He’s one of a kind.

Is there a better free-kick tandem in the PL than Luiz and Willian? Let us know in the comments section below!

