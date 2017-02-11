What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

David Luiz and Kaka.

David Luiz brilliantly FaceTimes Kaka live on Chelsea TV

Eyebrows were raised when Antonio Conte splashed £34 million to re-sign David Luiz at Chelsea last summer, but it's proved an inspired decision.

Blues fans probably thought they'd seen the last of the Brazilian when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for £50 million in 2014, but that wasn't the case.

He's now back at Stamford Bridge and has formed a fantastic defensive partnership with Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Conte has certainly been impressed by Luiz's performances and recently expressed delight at how he's exceeded people's expectations.

"He is showing his real value," the Italian said, per Sky Sports. "I'm pleased with his performances.

"It's important for him, for Chelsea and for me. I like to repeat (to) all my players - you need a lot of time to be something important and you can have only one minute to disrupt all this.

"It's important to continue this way with great concentration, with great focus in every game.

"When you are a central defender and you play in the middle you must pay great attention, because you have to play football with great intelligence... to understand the moment to be aggressive and to cover the others."

Luiz has never been the most consistent of players, nor the most controlled, but under Conte, he's become far less erratic and error-prone.

And his improved performances have bore fruit, with Chelsea top of the Premier League having conceded just 17 league goals this season - second best behind Tottenham (16).

Chelsea fans adored Luiz during his first spell in west London and it would seem their love affair with the 29-year-old has only grown.

Luiz's eccentric personality is another reason why he's so loved at Stamford Bridge and he was at it again during a recent interview alongside Willian on Chelsea TV.

The pair were discussing their most prized possessions and Willian revealed his was a football jersey with 'Kaka' on the back.

That prompted a pretty brilliant response from Luiz, who got his phone out and actually FaceTimed the Brazil legend. Check out the video - and Kaka's message to Chelsea fans - below.

When Kaka was asked to say hello to Chelsea fans during the FaceTime, he replied with big smile: "Hey Chelsea fans, Chelsea TV, hi. Ricardo Kaka [here], David's friend, not Willian's so much."

Turns out Luiz - and Kaka - is a legend both on and off the football pitch.

