The Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria Bushrangers and South Australia saw some unexpected scenes as wicketkeeper Sam Harper suffered a head injury during the opposition’s innings at the Adelaide Oval.

The instance took place minutes before lunch on the second day of the tie.

The Redbacks batsman Jake Lehmann pulled a short ball from spinner Jon Holland, and on the follow-through, hit the keeper, who was luckily wearing a helmet.

The youngster tumbled to the ground instantly as teammates as well as their counterparts rushed to offer some help.

Harper seemed to be in discomfort, but managed to walk off the pitch with the medical staff closely monitoring the situation.

The 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he underwent scans and was later disclosed by the doctors that he suffered no major injuries, adding there were no signs of internal bleeding or bone damages.

However, Harper was kept under observation as he spent overnight at the medical facility.

An extended lunch break was provided to both teams to assess the current scenario during that time.

The Victoria Bushrangers have revealed that Harper would not be taking any further part in the remainder of the match, but they have been granted permission by CA (Cricket Australia) to field Seb Gotch as a substitute.

Lehmann, who was at 82 at the time of the accident, struck a brilliant 92 before being dismissed as Redbacks were bowled out for 178 in reply to Victoria’s 184.

However, this was not the first time such an incident has occurred in the Australian domestic cricket.

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill suffered a similar fate during the KFC Big Bash League.

It was Brad Hodge’s bat that swung away from his hand to the bowling of Sri Lankan ace Thisara Perera while Nevill was standing back in his position.

As he was focused on catching the ball, the bat struck the right jawline of the keeper with the onlookers seriously concerned of the player.

The Bushrangers and Redbacks squared off against each other on the back of defeats last week for both outfits, with South Australia five points adrift leaders Victoria at the top.

