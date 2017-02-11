What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Cricket.

Australian wicketkeeper suffers bizarre head injury in Sheffield Shield match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria Bushrangers and South Australia saw some unexpected scenes as wicketkeeper Sam Harper suffered a head injury during the opposition’s innings at the Adelaide Oval.

The instance took place minutes before lunch on the second day of the tie.

The Redbacks batsman Jake Lehmann pulled a short ball from spinner Jon Holland, and on the follow-through, hit the keeper, who was luckily wearing a helmet.

Article continues below

The youngster tumbled to the ground instantly as teammates as well as their counterparts rushed to offer some help.

Harper seemed to be in discomfort, but managed to walk off the pitch with the medical staff closely monitoring the situation.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Rio Ferdinand names the Man Utd player Ronaldo made 'look silly' the most in training

Rio Ferdinand names the Man Utd player Ronaldo made 'look silly' the most in training

The 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he underwent scans and was later disclosed by the doctors that he suffered no major injuries, adding there were no signs of internal bleeding or bone damages.

However, Harper was kept under observation as he spent overnight at the medical facility.

An extended lunch break was provided to both teams to assess the current scenario during that time.

The Victoria Bushrangers have revealed that Harper would not be taking any further part in the remainder of the match, but they have been granted permission by CA (Cricket Australia) to field Seb Gotch as a substitute.

You can see the incident below.

Lehmann, who was at 82 at the time of the accident, struck a brilliant 92 before being dismissed as Redbacks were bowled out for 178 in reply to Victoria’s 184.

However, this was not the first time such an incident has occurred in the Australian domestic cricket.

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill suffered a similar fate during the KFC Big Bash League.

It was Brad Hodge’s bat that swung away from his hand to the bowling of Sri Lankan ace Thisara Perera while Nevill was standing back in his position.

WBBL - Heat v Strikers

As he was focused on catching the ball, the bat struck the right jawline of the keeper with the onlookers seriously concerned of the player.

The Bushrangers and Redbacks squared off against each other on the back of defeats last week for both outfits, with South Australia five points adrift leaders Victoria at the top.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again