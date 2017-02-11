What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joe Root has insisted that he is ready to lead the Three Lions, as Andrew Strauss' search for a Test captain reaches the interview stage.

Root's candidacy is seemingly formidable, with Thursday's grilling from Strauss said to have been an impressive one for the Yorkshire batsman.

The 26-year-old reiterated his desire to become Test captain, with the interview also allowing Root to make clear his view of the future playing style of England - an aggressive and dynamic one.

Alastair Cook ended his tenure as Test captain on Monday, following a dismal series against India in which captain Cook and co. were on the receiving end of a 4-0 whitewash defeat.

Root - who is currently England's vice-captain - was initially coy on the subject of taking the Test reins, but is said to now be keen on a potential promotion.

It is widely expected that the decision is an easy one with regards to Root, with an official confirmation expected sometime in the coming week.

According to the Sun, Root has told Strauss he is 100% ready and committed to take over the role.

Strauss - the Three Lion's team director - carried out the interview in Leeds alongside James Whitaker - England's national selector - with Trevor Bayliss voicing his opinion via conference call from his home in Australia.

CRICKET-BAN-ENG

Ben Stokes, Durham's all-rounder, was also interviewed by Strauss; with a view to becoming vice-captain to Root in a dream partnership, with preparations well underway for winter and the Ashes.

Stuart Broad, who was yesterday meeting Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace as a recipient of the MBE, was also a name Strauss considered in his shake-up of the England leadership.

When asked by Sky Sports News if the fast bowler had any desire to take on the Test captaincy, Broad replied: “No, not specifically. But, as a senior player, you’re always going to speak about how the team should move forward.”



