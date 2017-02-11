Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City has been a game that has been circled on the NBA calendar since the day that the schedule was released in August.

An eventful Fourth of July holiday in the States saw a former MVP join a 73-win team with the reigning two-time MVP and the Coach of the Year winner.

In the ensuing months, jilted Thunder fans knew that their chances at real contention had shrunk significantly, but there would always be that game in February to hang their hats on.

Russell Westbrook has basically told the fanbase to behave in whatever behaviour that they deem appropriate for the occasion and that is a blank check to do just about whatever they want.

Make no mistake, this is the biggest non Cavaliers and Warriors regular season game of the season. Also, it might be the most hostile regular season crowd reception since LeBron James returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat.

Fans were surprisingly well-behaved given those circumstances, but Kevin Durant is not taking any chances ahead of his return.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Warriors will be tripling security for the game and extra security will be stationed around KD’s mother inside the stadium.

The scene is unlikely to be warm and fuzzy for a variety of reasons as the Thunder are clawing for their spot in the playoffs and could use a win to springboard themselves into the second half of the season.

On thing is certain, even if both sides say that it is a ‘normal game’, Saturday night will be anything but routine for everyone involved.