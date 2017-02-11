Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is taking extra precautions ahead of return to Oklahoma City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City has been a game that has been circled on the NBA calendar since the day that the schedule was released in August.

An eventful Fourth of July holiday in the States saw a former MVP join a 73-win team with the reigning two-time MVP and the Coach of the Year winner.

In the ensuing months, jilted Thunder fans knew that their chances at real contention had shrunk significantly, but there would always be that game in February to hang their hats on.

Russell Westbrook has basically told the fanbase to behave in whatever behaviour that they deem appropriate for the occasion and that is a blank check to do just about whatever they want.

Make no mistake, this is the biggest non Cavaliers and Warriors regular season game of the season. Also, it might be the most hostile regular season crowd reception since LeBron James returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat.

Fans were surprisingly well-behaved given those circumstances, but Kevin Durant is not taking any chances ahead of his return.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Warriors will be tripling security for the game and extra security will be stationed around KD’s mother inside the stadium.

The scene is unlikely to be warm and fuzzy for a variety of reasons as the Thunder are clawing for their spot in the playoffs and could use a win to springboard themselves into the second half of the season.

On thing is certain, even if both sides say that it is a ‘normal game’, Saturday night will be anything but routine for everyone involved.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again